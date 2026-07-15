Yzerman Steps Down As Red Wings Look For New GM To Build 'Championship-Caliber Organization'

The Detroit Red Wings haven't made the playoffs for 10 straight years, and captain Dylan Larkin wants out. Now, Steve Yzerman is transitioning to a senior advisor role to make room for a new GM.
Detroit Red Wings GM and executive vice-president Steve Yzerman is stepping down from his role, the team announced Wednesday.
The longtime Red Wings executive and player is transitioning to the role of senior advisor to the team's governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch.
Yzerman has held his role in Detroit since 2019-20, marking seven years in the team's front office. Now, with the change in the organization's leadership, the Red Wings' search for a new head of hockey operations is underway.
"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization," Ilitch said in a statement. "We are thankful for Steve's hard work and dedication as general manager, and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family."
Added Yzerman: "I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family. This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as general manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise."
During Yzerman's time as Wings GM, the team has never made the Stanley Cup playoffs. Their post-season drought reached 10 years this past season, making it the longest active streak in the NHL.
His best finish while overseeing the club's hockey operations was fifth in the Atlantic Division and ninth in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. They missed the playoffs by a tiebreaker, though they ended the campaign with the same number of points as the Washington Capitals, which claimed the last ticket into the post-season.
Most recently, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade in early June. Yzerman said there's no guarantee they would grant his request since he's under contract for five more seasons at $8.7 million annually.
"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization," Ilitch said. "I'm looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves."
In the meantime, Yzerman will contribute to the day-to-day responsibilities of the hockey operations department until his successor is named. He will also have a say in the process of hiring new leadership, with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment president & CEO Ryan Gustafson, along with others, on the search committee.
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