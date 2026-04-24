2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 3 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/24/26)
The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews the Ducks' Game 3 matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.
The Ducks have erased the Oilers’ home ice advantage, for now, after splitting Games 1 and 2 in Edmonton. Now, they return home with a chance to go up 2-1 in the series.
While Leon Draisaitl has collected four points in two games, Connor McDavid has been held without a point in both games, the first time he’s gone consecutive games without a point since January.
A large part of that has been due to Anaheim’s fourth line, consisting of Jeff Viel, Tim Washe and Ian Moore, making it difficult for McDavid to get in space with speed. The penalty kill has also made things difficult for McDavid, disrupting seam passes and clearing out pucks from the crease. The Oilers have yet to score a power play goal and conceded a shorthanded tally in Game 2.
“They’re always changing seams, moving around,” Washe, who plays a big role on the Ducks’ penalty kill, said. “They’re fast. They're all on the same page, it seems like, too. So just trying to have good sticks, keep (them to) the outside as best we can and have recognition of guys going back door and stuff like that.”
“Everyone on the team is aware of when those guys are on the ice,” Moore said. “That’s the thing, you’ve got to be aware of who's out there at all times and making sure you're thinking on the D side of the puck. They’re so dangerous and you're seeing the opportunities that these guys have created in these first two games. They’re a team that can score at any time.
“I think the staff and the team does a good job of, whoever's kind of playing in certain roles, they kind of make sure you're ready for it. Whatever the task is, that specific moment, you just kind of focus on that. You try and help the team whatever way you can, whatever your role is. We’ve got guys playing different spots and we’ve done that all year. I think the adaptability of these guys is one of our strengths.”
“It’s going to take everybody,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We've got four lines that are going to get some exposure. (Washe) gets a lot of the defensive zone starts and then who's out there? Probability is pretty high (that) one of those two guys (McDavid and Draisaitl) are out there. So he gets that start and doesn't get many offensive zone starts that scorers, our top guys get. At the same time, he knows his job description and his linemates do as well. They’ve given us energy and purpose and consistency.”
“We know how to play our game,” Draisaitl said. “The other night wasn't our best in defending the right way. They're a good team. They’re gonna make their plays and push, but we have a lot of confidence in this group.”
“There's been times where it's been unlucky,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said of their power play. “It’s been times where it's been not very good or sharp, but for this group to be 30%+ all season long, there's just this little stretch and certainly something that we don't want to overthink and change anything too dramatically.”
Oilers forward Adam Henrique will not play in Game 3 and did not make the trip to Southern California with the team. He left Game 1 in the first period due to a lower-body injury and has not played since.
Jason Dickinson, who missed Game 2 due to injury, did not participate in Friday’s morning skate and is a game-time decision for Game 3, per Knoblauch.
Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas will also miss a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Troy Terry will play despite missing the morning skate, though he has been a frequent absentee from recent morning skates for maintenance purposes.
Ducks Projected Lines
Troy Terry - Leo Carlsson - Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Mason McTavish
Jeff Viel - Tim Washe - Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Oilers Projected Lines
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl- Kasperi Kapanen
Matt Savoie - Josh Samanski - Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach - Curtis Lazar - Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse - Connor Murphy
Jake Walman - Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram (confirmed)
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