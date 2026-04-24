2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 3 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/24/26)

“It’s going to take everybody,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “We've got four lines that are going to get some exposure. (Washe) gets a lot of the defensive zone starts and then who's out there? Probability is pretty high (that) one of those two guys (McDavid and Draisaitl) are out there. So he gets that start and doesn't get many offensive zone starts that scorers, our top guys get. At the same time, he knows his job description and his linemates do as well. They’ve given us energy and purpose and consistency.”