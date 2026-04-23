Joel Quenneville's Cheeky Lineup Adjustment Pays Off

On Wednesday, ahead of Game 2 in the Western Conference series between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, the storylines seemed to be mostly clear: Adam Henrique was ruled out on Tuesday by Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, Jason Dickinson was to be a game time decision for Edmonton, and Anaheim captain Radko Gudas, who missed morning skate with an undisclosed injury, was ruled out by head coach Joel Quenneville and to be replaced on the Ducks third line by Drew Helleson.