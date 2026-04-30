2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 1, Game 6 - Ducks vs. Oilers Gameday Preview (04/30/26)

“I think we can learn from the last game, knowing that you get an opportunity,” Quenneville. “But (the Oilers) came and showed they're ready to play. And I think that the last two starts, we’ve got to be way better, expect it to be a hard, hard push by them. But (also), welcome that challenge and it's going to be fun to play a game that all game long, you’re going to get pushed and challenged. You can control your destiny by doing things the right way and try to move on, it'll be a good test for everyone. They got a little bit of exposure going to a game and see how that feels like when you’ve got a chance to win.”