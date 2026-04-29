Takeaways from the Ducks 4-1 Loss to the Oilers in Game 5, Ducks Lead Series 3-2

“I would have liked to find out how we would have played in a situation where we didn’t give them an easy lead like that,” Quenneville said after the game. “They could play at home with the crowd and the enthusiasm, you’re down 2-0 out of the gate, and that plays right into what they’re trying to do, their game plan. It was a tough beginning again. We were fortunate to get back in it the last time. We just gotta be ready from puck drop, and then take care of business.”