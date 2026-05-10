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2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 4 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/10/26) cover image

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 4 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/10/26)

Derek Lee
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The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews Game 4 of the Ducks-Golden Knights series.

Ducks forward Mason McTavish speaks to the media after their morning skate at Honda Center.

The Ducks look to regroup after a poor showing in Game 3, in which Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner had a natural hat trick and their goaltender Lukáš Dostál was replaced after the first period, allowing three goals on eight shots.

Perhaps the Ducks felt too comfortable, as Alex Killorn alluded to postgame, after having one of their best performances of the season in Game 2. Jeff Viel said on Saturday that the team didn't come ready to play.

"I think we might have gotten a little bit too comfortable and thought it was going to be easy," Viel said. "(Vegas is) a veteran team, so they've been there before. They were going to raise their game for sure."

May 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Tim Washe (42) defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (28) recover the puck as goaltender Ville Husso (33) defends the goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn ImagesMay 8, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Tim Washe (42) defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) and left wing Jeffrey Viel (28) recover the puck as goaltender Ville Husso (33) defends the goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in game three of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think that there's a lesson to take out of today's game,” head coach Joel Quenneville said after Game 3. “Only going to get harder every single game, not going to get any easier. So, let's get ready to go to war.”

Mason McTavish, who was a healthy scratch for Games 2 and 3, will re-enter the lineup for Game 4. Jansen Harkins will come out of the lineup to accommodate McTavish. McTavish is expected to be on a line with Ryan Poehling and Cutter Gauthier.

Defenseman Drew Helleson was not at Sunday’s morning skate and will miss Game 4 with an undisclosed injury. He is day-to-day, per Quenneville.

Ducks captain Radko Gudas is a game-time decision for Game 4, but the expectation is that he will play and slot into Helleson’s spot alongside Tyson Hinds.

Mar 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (7) gets set for a face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn ImagesMar 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (7) gets set for a face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“He’s our guy, he’s the best guy ever and plays so hard,” McTavish said of Gudas. “He’s never fun to play against (while) practicing. So I'm sure he’ll be throwing his body around and winning his battles. He makes a lot of sneaky, really good plays, too, so I'm excited about that.”

“He’s got a great shot, he’s got great vision,” Gudas said of McTavish. “He's going to be great on the power play. Wherever he's going to play, I think he's going to be a big factor for us. We need him to be humming for us to be successful, so I'm looking forward to seeing him back out there and playing a big role for us.  He's a big part of this young core, so we're happy to see him back in lineup.”

Vegas’ Mark Stone will miss Game 4 due to an undisclosed injury that he suffered in Game 3. He played just 4:24 before departing during the first period. Brandon Saad will draw into the lineup, making his first appearance of the series.

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Jeff Viel

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Tyson Hinds - Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson

Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)

Golden Knights Projected Lines

Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad - Tomáš Hertl - Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton - Dylan Coghlan

Carter Hart (confirmed)

Anaheim DucksVegas Golden KnightsJeffrey VielMason McTavish Radko Gudas Joel Quenneville
Game Day
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