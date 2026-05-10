2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Round 2, Game 4 - Ducks vs. Golden Knights Gameday Preview (05/10/26)

“He’s got a great shot, he’s got great vision,” Gudas said of McTavish. “He's going to be great on the power play. Wherever he's going to play, I think he's going to be a big factor for us. We need him to be humming for us to be successful, so I'm looking forward to seeing him back out there and playing a big role for us. He's a big part of this young core, so we're happy to see him back in lineup.”