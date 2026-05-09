Takeaways from the Ducks 6-2 Loss to the Golden Knights, Vegas Leads Series 2-1

Lukas Dostal-The numbers will illustrate that Dostal ended the first period with a .625 SV% and -1.82 goals saved above expected. Of the three goals he let in, the only one that could be considered soft was the second, a shorthanded shot from the left dot by Knights’ defenseman Brayden McNabb. The shot was unscreened and didn’t appear to be tipped. It was, however, unconventional, as it was a pre-composite stick style drag wrist shot, and McNabb didn’t fully follow through: a change-up of sorts and an awkward shot for Dostal to stop. It’s one he needed to stop, nonetheless.