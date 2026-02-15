Ducks at the Winter Olympics: Dostal, Gudas, Czechia Drop Overtime Game to Switzerland, LaCombe Scratched for Third Straight

Gudas was as effective as ever in his end, winning wall battles, mostly clearing the net front for Dostal, and making efficient, simple decisions with the puck. He factored into Switzerland’s first goal of the game, when Czechia got caught in transition, as Gudas failed to close his gap up ice, and when the play went the other way, he retreated, initially crossing over off the wrong foot, which gave Roman Josi enough time to drive wide and feed the front of the net, with the pass going directly off Gudas’ skate and beating Dotal five-hole.