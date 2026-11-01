Game #14: Ducks vs. Senators Gameday Preview (11/01/26)

"I think it helped the pace of our practice," Quenneville said of Moore and Terry's inclusion. "I thought we had great energy out there, great jump. Those guys have a nice purpose to their game, and you notice it in some of the drills. We're trying to work on how we're going to be in the middle of the ice. Those guys are pretty studious as far as how they present themselves in their game and that could help us, sharing that type of experience as well."