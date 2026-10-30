Takeaways from the Ducks 7-6 Loss to the Sabres

Lineup Construction: While lines and pairs haven’t been a driving factor behind the Ducks’ slow start, this game reinforced some of the faults with how the lineup was put together to start. While Judd Caulfield has performed at a level above expectations thus far and he had multiple quality small-area cycle sequences in this game, his lack of foot speed, along with his slower processing speed in open ice, limits the effectiveness of Leo Carlsson. While Carlsson did well to drive offense, especially early, for his line at 5v5, as is expected from someone of his talent, it felt like there were opportunities that he created that were left on the table.