Game #21: Ducks vs. Flames Gameday Preview (11/15/26)

The Ducks will want to put their most recent game behind them as quickly as possible. Luckily, they can do that thanks to a home back-to-back this weekend. Saturday's performance, a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders, was a disjointed effort almost from the moment the puck dropped. The Islanders scored within the first two minutes of both the first and second periods and when the Ducks scored to draw within one in the second period, the Islanders answered with another goal 30 seconds later.