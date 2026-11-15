Game #21: Ducks vs. Flames Gameday Preview (11/15/26)

Anaheim Ducks
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Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 2:15 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 2:15 PM
The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews the Anaheim Ducks' matchup against the Calgary Flames.
The Ducks will want to put their most recent game behind them as quickly as possible. Luckily, they can do that thanks to a home back-to-back this weekend. Saturday's performance, a 6-2 loss to the New York Islanders, was a disjointed effort almost from the moment the puck dropped. The Islanders scored within the first two minutes of both the first and second periods and when the Ducks scored to draw within one in the second period, the Islanders answered with another goal 30 seconds later.
"I thought they played really well. We just didn't show up ready to play," Ducks forward Alex Killorn said postgame. "I think they were a lot more prepared than us to play a game and they just got off a great start. (We) had a little bit of momentum in the second. We put a couple good shifts together in the O-zone, but it was a too little, too late."
"You score and then you give up a goal on the following shift, and that's happened a couple times recently, which is not good if you're trying to get some momentum going in the game," Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. "We gave them too high quality of opportunities that were basically golden, A-plus chances. We've gotta work in some areas."
Sunday's game marks the fourth and final matchup of the season for the Ducks against the Calgary Flames. The Ducks currently lead the season series 2-1.
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"Nice part is we play (again) in less than 24 hours, so it's a great opportunity to get two points," Killorn said.
"We get to respond to (this performance), that's the best part of it," Quenneville said.
The Flames will be on the second game of a back-to-back (SEGABABA) after beating the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday. It's the third opponent on a SEGABABA that the Ducks have faced in the last seven days.
Ville Husso and Devin Cooley are expected to start for the Ducks and Flames respectively after Lukáš Dostál and Dustin Wolf both started on Saturday. Dostál struggled for the second consecutive start and has now allowed nine goals on his last 36 shots faced. Husso relieved Dostál after one period in his last start prior to Saturday--which was against the Flames--and stopped 10 out of 10 shots as the Ducks rallied to beat the Flames 5-3.
Ducks Projected Lines
Cutter Gauthier - Leo Carlsson - Judd Caulfield
Beckett Sennecke - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry
Jeff Malott - Tim Washe - Frank Vatrano
Nikita Nesterenko - Roger McQueen - Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe - Drew Helleson
Pavel Mintyukov - Noah Warren
Tyson Hinds - Tristan Luneau
Ville Husso (projected)
Flames Projected Lines
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospíšil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
William Strömgren - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
Joel Hanley - Šimon Nemec
Jacob Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Devin Cooley (confirmed)
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