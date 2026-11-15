Takeaways from the Ducks 6-2 Loss to the Islanders

Exits/Entries: The Islanders controlled the bluelines, and thus, controlled the hockey game. The majority of the Ducks’ 5v5 offense is generated off the rush, and New York elected for a relatively passive offensive zone forecheck, focusing more on eliminating outlets across the Ducks’ blueline and sealing their own. An adjustment from the Ducks skaters and coaching staff to either prioritize outs by means of high flips, dump-ins to establish a forecheck, and/or more efficient off-puck movement to create new lanes was needed to thwart the Islanders’ defensive structure.