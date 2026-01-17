Game #48: Ducks vs. Kings Gameday Preview (01/17/26)

“Second period, we had a great stretch there,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “(Sennecke) had a great game. (Goaltender Lukáš Dostál) was outstanding. We turned some pucks over and got some pucks to the net. I thought we checked well. We played hard, knowing that this team has a way of preventing you from even getting close to the net. Scored some greasy and some ugly goals, but we did have some good looks that didn't go in as well. It was a hard fought game. All teams know what was on stake or was on the line and we get to go right back at it again tomorrow.”