Transactions: Troy Terry to IR, Sam Colangelo Recalled

The transaction feed has been busy for the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings, the first of a home-and-home between the rival franchises.
The Ducks started the day off with a trade, acquiring forward Jeffrey Viel from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. The better of Philadelphia's or Detroit's will be transferred to Boston. The Philadelphia pick was part of the trade that send Trevor Zegras to the Flyers and the Detroit pick was part of the trade that send John Gibson to the Red Wings.
Forward Chris Kreider was absent (illness) from the Ducks’ morning skate, as was center Leo Carlsson (lower body). Krieder was given a “game time decision” designation from head coach Joel Quenneville.
Cutter Gauthier (illness) missed the Ducks' last game on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars, as did Troy Terry (upper body), who’s now missed the last three. Quenneville said both would be in Friday’s lineup.
However, since skate ended, and in a surprising development, Terry has been placed on IR despite Quenneville stating he’d be in Friday’s lineup. His IR placement is retroactive to Jan. 6, meaning he can be activated whenever he’s healthy enough to play, as it’s been over seven days since the injury was sustained.
Terry was a full participant in skate, as he was at practice on Thursday and morning skate on Tuesday, but alas, his injury is too significant to play through. Terry had tallied seven points (3-4=7) in his last five games before his injury. He’s been the Ducks’ most consistent producer to this point in 2025-26, notching 42 points (13-29=42) in 43 games.
On a positive note, simultaneous to Terry’s placement on IR, the Ducks recalled Sam Colangelo from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. Colangelo began the season with the Ducks, scoring just one goal in seven games while playing fourth-line minutes. In 23 AHL games this season, he’s produced 16 points (7-9=16).
Colangelo has shown the capability to play a depth, forchecking role as well as providing a scoring touch should he be given the opportunity. He shields pucks well, has a plus shot from the perimeter, and can lower his shoulder to get to the high-danger areas.
Quenneville didn’t offer much of an update on Carlsson, simply saying they’ll “know more sooner than later.”