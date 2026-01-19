Game #49: Ducks vs. Rangers Gameday Preview (01/19/26)

Currently on a three-game winning streak after snapping a nine-game winless streak, the Ducks look to keep things rolling against the New York Rangers. The Ducks are coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, while the Rangers are coming off a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
“That's got to be our mindset,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Continue on building on that kind of standard. How well we play without the puck is important. Let’s be hard to play against, playing that way.”
Chris Kreider returns to the lineup against his former team after missing the past two games with an illness. He’ll slot in on the top line alongside Mason McTavish and fellow former Ranger Ryan Strome.
“Last week was great,” Kreider said. “Taking four points in the home and home back-to-back, that was great. Our game against Dallas was our best game of the year.”
“We kind of stopped shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Jacob Trouba said. “Played pretty simple, solid hockey. To play against LA, those two games, I think that's kind of what it requires. I thought we did a good job of sticking with that game and we've had some success with it, so probably stick to that in defending and being responsible and making good plays with the puck.”
“Simple in the game, putting it in areas where we can keep the puck and advance it,” Quenneville said on the adjustments his team has made lately. “The risky plays being inside or outside the blue lines are probably more predictable and enhances us getting pucks. Eliminating unnecessary rush chances is probably what it can lead to.”
“They’ve been going pretty good the last couple games,” Trouba said of the Rangers. “I think last game, scored a lot of goals. Mika (Zibanejad) has been good and hot, which is good to see. Staying consistent with our game and simplicity and what made us successful the last couple is what we're going to have to stick to.”
“A ton of firepower, detail-oriented team,” Kreider said. “ Our game's got to be tight. Got to continue to build on what we’ve done the last few games. Play good defense, help our goalies out and trust that we'll get our chances from playing good defense.”
Ducks Projected Lines
Chris Kreider - Mason McTavish - Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel - Ryan Poehling - Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Rangers Projected Lines
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière
Gabe Perreault - Mika Zibanejad - J.T. Miller
Will Cuylle - Noah Laba - Brennan Othmann
Taylor Raddysh - Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen - Scott Morrow
Spencer Martin (confirmed)