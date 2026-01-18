Takeaways from the Ducks 3-2 Shootout Win, 2-1 Overtime Win over the Kings

Tim Washe: Washe’s five games into his NHL call-up and is becoming more impactful with each passing shift. He’s done well to adjust to the speed and details of the NHL game. Though he’s a serviceable puck transporter, he does his best work on the forecheck, influencing opposing retrievers and disrupting outlet attempts as an F1. He’s tenacious and effective when protecting pucks below the goal line and extending cycles. His first career goal on Friday was much-earned and an exemplification of what he can bring to the lineup. He’s becoming a reliable and versatile forward, winning seven of ten draws on Saturday after winning five of 11 on Friday.