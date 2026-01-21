Game #50: Ducks vs. Avalanche Gameday Preview (01/21/26)

“We really liked our three performances on our home ice.” Ducks captain Radko Gudas said. “We played a very tight, checking game and we put the pucks in areas where we can get them, and we didn't give up much defensively either that last game (against the Rangers). Maybe in the third, we kind of got away from it a little bit, but our goalie was there for us, our PK came up huge at the end and the guys stepped up and played really well at the end of the game, so we got two points out of that. But, we have to learn from it, also. We can’t take as many penalties like we did the last two games, so those are some key things that we have to have to take care of.