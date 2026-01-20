Takeaways from the Ducks 5-3 Win over the Rangers

Tim Washe: Washe remains impactful in the faceoff dot, winning three of four in this game, on the forecheck, influencing mistimed outlets, and establishing body position with the puck on his stick in small areas. He still makes some sub-NHL-level reads against the most talented of opponents, specifically on New York’s second goal, where he misread the most dangerous lane he needed to take away, which ended with the puck on Artemi Panarin’s stick and in the back of the net.