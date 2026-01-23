Game #51: Ducks vs. Kraken Gameday Preview (01/23/26)

“Last time, the second half of the game against them, I thought we'd dictated the offense in the game and they just hung in there and hung in there,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Got some opportunities and took advantage of it. The way we’ve played in the last little while here, that's the mindset that we have to have if we want to win. So let's bring the same type of an attitude here, today, and change that mental approach where we feel like maybe not outscoring them. There's two sides of the puck.”