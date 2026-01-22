Takeaways from the Ducks 2-1 Shootout Win over the Avalanche

Cutter Gauthier: Gauthier was the Ducks' most impactful player in this game on a shift-by-shift basis and was one of the few who could hold possession and drive offensive chances consistently. He kept his feet moving on the cycle, allowing him to work for his own shot, and his separating speed factored on the forecheck, and with possession, drove opponents toward their own goal line, opening up cutback or passing lanes across the top of the offensive zone.