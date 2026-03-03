Game #60: Ducks vs. Avalanche Gameday Preview (03/03/26)

They've got five on it. The Ducks look to extend their winning streak to six games against the Colorado Avalanche, the top team in the Western Conference. The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 shootout win on Sunday against the Calgary Flames, while the Avalanche are coming off a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.
“(Colorado) is an excellent team in a lot of ways,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Their speed is dangerous, their high-end talent is at the elite level. So let's know that we started really well last time when we saw them. I think that put us in a position to be there at the end. Goaltending was excellent that night, and some other things were (as) well. We played well, but it's going to take everybody. (We know) that it's a great challenge, a good test for us, because (the) other three games, there was a lot of other spots that this team would expose you.”
“We just never think we’re out of a game,” Beckett Sennecke said. “We always think that we can win. We can score goals to get us back in it and I think the biggest thing is that we're having fun doing it.”
Sennecke is currently on a three-game point streak, collecting five points in those three games. His secondary assist on Sunday helped set up the game-tying goal from Cutter Gauthier.
“I think last game, we were pretty connected with each other (on the power play),” Sennecke said. “We kind of knew what we were trying to run before we all got the puck and we were kind of anticipating each other. And I think that's kind of what you saw on the goal and then all the chances we had on the power play.”
“A really tough opponent tonight,” Mason McTavish said. “They play so fast, and we're just gonna have to do a really good job of eliminating their speed through the neutral zone. We’re a really good team, too, so we’ve got to be confident and we're gonna just play a simple game.”
Lukáš Dostál will get the start against the Avalanche. He was the starter the last time the Ducks played the Avalanche, stopping 40 of 41 shots and both shootout attempts in a 2-1 win.
“Dosty was unreal,” McTavish said. “Especially that rink, it's just really hard to play in Denver. But yeah, Dos was unreal. The team played super simple and just kind of capitalized on their chances. So we're looking to kind of do the same thing tonight.”
Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was injured in Monday's game against the Kings and will miss the game against the Ducks. He is expected to be out "for some time," according to head coach Jared Bednar.
Frank Vatrano (personal) and Ryan Strome were both full participants in the Ducks’ morning skate, though both are not expected to play against the Avalanche.
Mikael Granlund (upper-body) skated before the Ducks’ morning skate and “said he felt better,” according to Quenneville. Troy Terry (upper-body) has yet to participate in practice since Feb. 26.
Ducks Projected Lines
Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn - Ryan Poehling - Beckett Sennecke
Jeff Viel - Mason McTavish - Jansen Harkins
Ross Johnston - Tim Washe - Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Avalanche Projected Lines
Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Nečas
Victor Olofsson - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton - Jack Drury - Joel Kiviranta
Zakhar Bardakov - Parker Kelly - Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Josh Manson - Brent Burns
Brett Kulak - Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood (confirmed)