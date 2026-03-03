Game #60: Ducks vs. Avalanche Gameday Preview (03/03/26)

“(Colorado) is an excellent team in a lot of ways,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Their speed is dangerous, their high-end talent is at the elite level. So let's know that we started really well last time when we saw them. I think that put us in a position to be there at the end. Goaltending was excellent that night, and some other things were (as) well. We played well, but it's going to take everybody. (We know) that it's a great challenge, a good test for us, because (the) other three games, there was a lot of other spots that this team would expose you.”