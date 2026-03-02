Takeaways from the Ducks 3-2 Shootout Win over the Flames

On the top unit, after entry, Carlsson is utilized as a rover from the bumper, supporting the puck until pressure is established. Sennecke has been popping out from the net front to the bottom of the circle and corner, then replaced by Kreider. Depending on how Sennecke moves after receiving, Carlsson either finds soft ice in the bumper if Sennecke moves high, or he presents himself as an option on the left flank as an out. These sequences running through Carlsson or Sennecke can open up lanes to LaCombe at the point, Kreider backdoor, or Gauthier at the far side flank.