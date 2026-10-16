Game #7: Ducks vs. Bruins Gameday Preview (10/16/26)

“We’re working with him here to get up to pace,” Quenneville said. “The speed of the game, the strength, the recognition of plays in situations. Keeping the puck, shooting the puck, give-and-go’s, coming up with loose pucks. Playing with Leo is a big step, but that’s a good opportunity for him because they can complement one another with some thought processes in some tight areas in the offensive zone. We’d like to see him take advantage of this. We didn’t mind his first game (against Edmonton), this is only his second start here. I think he’s getting better practices and I think he’s getting more competitive through our practices. It should transfer to the game.”