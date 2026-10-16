Game #7: Ducks vs. Bruins Gameday Preview (10/16/26)

Anaheim Ducks
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Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2026 8:48 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 8:48 PM
The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews the Anaheim Ducks' matchup against the Boston Bruins.
The Ducks look to close out their short, two-game homestand with a victory. Their last game was their worst of the young 2026-27 season, a 4-2 loss to the then-winless Calgary Flames. After the game, head coach Joel Quenneville said, "I don't find much positive right now (about that game)."
Their opponent, the Boston Bruins, are 5-2-0 and coming off a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 13. Newly-named captain David Pastrňák is leading the way offensively with eight points, with Fraser Minten—who got a long-term extension this past offseason—and Morgan Geekie just behind him.
This game should be a physical affair, as the Bruins rank top-10 in hits. Nikita Zadorov, Tanner Jeannot and Will Borgen rank inside the top-50 league-wide in hits while Tim Washe and Nikita Nesterenko feature in the top-50 for Anaheim.
“If we’re using our speed, we’re tough to hit and we’re tough to stop in transition,” Ducks forward Frank Vatrano said. “They’re a team that’s not gonna give things for free. You’re gonna have to work for everything out there, so we’re gonna have to put pucks in deep. We’re gonna have to forecheck their D, make it hard on them. They have some guys up front that can make you pay. Gotta be smart with the puck, not turn pucks over at the blue lines and just play our game that we know how to play.”
“If we just play our simple brand of hockey and play with a lot of possession, smart plays with the puck and our pace, it doesn’t matter how physical they are,” Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said. “They won’t be able to keep up.”
Gauthier missed Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury, an ailment which caused him to leave last Saturday's game early on, but one he said he is now over. Because of injuries to Ryan Poehling (sprained MCL) and Mikael Granlund, Gauthier will line-up as a center against the Bruins. He played center growing up and as a collegiate player, but shifted to the wing when he arrived in the NHL.
“I’ve been a center pretty much my whole life up until the NHL, so it’s definitely a position I’m comfortable with and something I’ve been speaking with the coaching staff to want to play that center role. I’m excited for the opportunity tonight.”
Nikita Klepov draws back into the lineup in Granlund’s absence after being a healthy scratch for the past three games. He’ll slot onto the top line with Alex Killorn and Leo Carlsson.
“We’re working with him here to get up to pace,” Quenneville said. “The speed of the game, the strength, the recognition of plays in situations. Keeping the puck, shooting the puck, give-and-go’s, coming up with loose pucks. Playing with Leo is a big step, but that’s a good opportunity for him because they can complement one another with some thought processes in some tight areas in the offensive zone. We’d like to see him take advantage of this. We didn’t mind his first game (against Edmonton), this is only his second start here. I think he’s getting better practices and I think he’s getting more competitive through our practices. It should transfer to the game.”
Ducks Projected Lines
Alex Killorn - Leo Carlsson - Nikita Klepov
Nikita Nesterenko - Cutter Gauthier - Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano - Roger McQueen - Judd Caulfield
A.J. Greer - Tim Washe - Jeff Malott
Jackson LaCombe - Noah Warren
Pavel Mintyukov - Tristan Luneau
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Bruins Projected Lines
Morgan Geekie - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrňák
Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt - Elias Lindholm - James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot - Matthew Poitras - Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov - Will Borgen
Frédéric Brunet - Mason Lohrei
Michael DiPietro (confirmed)
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