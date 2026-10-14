Takeaways from the Ducks 4-2 Loss to the Flames

Lukas Dostal: For the vast majority of the early season and this particular game, Dostal put forth a quality effort, made some tough saves look easy, and controlled play to a high level from within and surrounding the crease. However, the inability to make a save on a somewhat routine shot that became the Flames game-winning goal proved a costly mistake by the Ducks’ No.1. At a critical juncture in the game, when momentum seemed to be finally swinging the Ducks’ way, Martin Pospisil was able to slide one through Dostal’s legs during a 1v3 sequence, in transition, from just outside of the strong-side faceoff dot.