Takeaways from the Ducks 4-2 Loss to the Flames

Anaheim Ducks
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Kiyoshi Mio-Reuters Connect
Kiyoshi Mio-Reuters Connect
Oct 14, 2026 6:05 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 6:05 AM
Injuries to Ryan Poehling and Cutter Gauthier haunt Anaheim as a depleted roster struggles with defensive zone coverage and depth scoring against a hungry Calgary squad.
Following a brief two-game Canadian road trip where they took four of four points from the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames on Friday and Saturday, respectively, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the very same Flames team on Tuesday night at Honda Center.
Their two points proved rather costly for Anaheim on Saturday, however, as throughout the game, they lost the services of both forward Cutter Gauthier and center Ryan Poehling. Gauthier remains “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury and was unavailable for this game. Poehling will miss the next 6-8 weeks with a sprained MCL.
Ducks top prospect Roger McQueen was recalled from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL to replace Poehling on the Ducks’ listed third line and made his NHL debut in this game. Also making his season debut was Drew Helleson on the blueline, who had been sidelined since Sept. 20 with a lower-body injury.
Calgary entered this game hungry, as one of just three winless teams in the NHL and the only team without a point through five games.
Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:
Killorn-Carlsson-Sennecke
Nesterenko-Granlund-Colangelo
Vatrano-McQueen-Greer
Malott-Washe-Caulfield
LaCombe-Warren
Mintyukov-Helleson
Hinds-Luneau
Lukas Dostal started in net for the Ducks for the fifth time in six games. He saved 32 of the 35 shots he faced. He was opposed in the Calgary crease by Dustin Wolf, who stopped 22 of 24.
“We had all new lines today,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game of his team’s performance. “The other night, we didn’t generate a lot. There were a lot of bounce-ins, a lot of scrappy stuff in the offensive zone both ways. The quality tonight, they got a lot of point shots through; we weren’t in lanes. We could have been better in that area.
“It wasn’t like we gave up a ton, so it’s one of those games at the end of the year, you’ll say, ‘Geez, we left one on the table.’”
Game Notes
The Ducks were outworked from the start in this game by a well-coached, hungry Flames team that doesn’t have the high-end offensive talent the Ducks have, but whose five-man defensive habits can keep them in games such as this one until they find their breaks. The Ducks’ lack of forward depth and secondary scoring was exposed a bit in this one, as only one or two players were consistently dangerous.
Defensive Zone Coverage: Again, breakouts and decision-making with pucks on the Ducks’ sticks became their undoing and led to several instances of extended zone time for the Flames and numerous quality looks. Anaheim did well to recover back to the middle and into lanes from broken board plays until fatigue set in.
Poehling’s presence was certainly felt in these instances, as he’s a vital key to what the Ducks are trying to accomplish on the ice in their end. Carlsson and Granlund did well to remain low in coverage and protect the inner slot, but Poehling has the ability to not only do those things, but provide a disruptive presence along the perimeter which sparks turnovers, exits, and transition offense.
The Ducks only won 43% of face-offs in this game, which isn’t a major contributing factor to their loss, but when the first 5-15 seconds of shifts from offensive drivers are spent trying to win pucks back, the impact of said players is ultimately greatly limited.
Beckett Sennecke: Sennecke was the Ducks’ best player in this game, hands down. He was incredibly disruptive at both bluelines, forcing turnovers in some of the most dangerous areas of the ice with outstanding consistency. He’s added elements of speed to his game, which, when combined with his puck skill and manipulation capabilities, is proving a deadly combination. He’s endlessly creative, and the attention he garners in the offensive zone unlocked aspects of Leo Carlsson’s cycle game at points early in the game.
Leo Carlsson: Carlsson notched a pretty power play goal, showed some promising cycle tendencies with improved edges in tight spaces, and played a sound game above the puck on the defensive end. However, these are the kinds of games in which the Ducks need Carlsson to take over like the $18 million AAV superstar talent he is.
Too often in this game, he was a passenger on Sennecke’s line rather than an equal share driver. When he isn’t as puck-dominant, Carlsson will have to find more clever ways to fill lanes, become more involved offensively than we saw from him in this game, and show a higher motor to win pucks back and win one-on-one battles with more consistency.
Lukas Dostal: For the vast majority of the early season and this particular game, Dostal put forth a quality effort, made some tough saves look easy, and controlled play to a high level from within and surrounding the crease. However, the inability to make a save on a somewhat routine shot that became the Flames game-winning goal proved a costly mistake by the Ducks’ No.1. At a critical juncture in the game, when momentum seemed to be finally swinging the Ducks’ way, Martin Pospisil was able to slide one through Dostal’s legs during a 1v3 sequence, in transition, from just outside of the strong-side faceoff dot.
Roger McQueen: McQueen only played 11:26 TOI in his NHL debut, including 2:02 on the power play, in the net-front role. He generated one shot on three attempts and was part of some quality, effortful slot plays on his line. He wasn’t able to find much of a rhythm with the amount of penalties taken in totality, and his puck touches were expectedly limited, given the role of his line and the play style of his linemates.
Some promising factors that were on display were on the defensive side of the puck, where his angling, habits, and reach were a presence in the middle third of the ice. He backchecked smartly, covering vast amounts of ice and eliminating passing, shooting, and skating lanes alike. He’s showing a higher NHL floor than expected and could evolve into a two-way dominant player with proper development.
The Ducks will look to get back in the win column on Friday, when the Boston Bruins make their way to Honda Center for a 7 pm PST puck drop.
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