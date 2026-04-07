Game #78: Ducks vs. Predators Gameday Preview (04/07/26)

“I think we just want to play a little more simple,” Mason McTavish said. “I think we are really going to focus on not giving up as much, whether it's keeping our shifts shorter and being more fresh and thinking a little more clearly out there. I think that's something that we can control, and we're going to really look to focus down the stretch with these games meaning so much. It’s a great test for our team, and I know everybody's really excited.”