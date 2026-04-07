Game #78: Ducks vs. Predators Gameday Preview (04/07/26)

The Hockey News' Derek Lee previews the Ducks' matchup against the Nashville Predators.
The Ducks are entering the homestretch of the regular season, with each game another opportunity to grab a vital two points and solidify their spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. However, the Ducks are currently experiencing one of their worst runs of the season. A five-game losing streak in which they've been outscored 14-24 and gained just one point has also featured two third period collapses against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks.
Their opponent, the Nashville Predators are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The Predators have won seven of their last 11 games and are just one point back of the second Wild Card spot. The Kings reclaimed that spot with their win on Monday.
Due to their poor run of play, the Ducks have dropped to second in the Pacific, with the Edmonton Oilers holding the top spot despite the teams being tied in points, thanks to the tiebreaker rules. The Vegas Golden Knights are one point back of both the Oilers and Ducks and could jump to first with a win and Oilers/Ducks losses on Tuesday.
Dropping out of the playoffs completely remains an unlikely scenario for Anaheim. However, they must win at least two of their remaining five games to prevent that from becoming a reality. Four points currently separate the second Wild Card and second in the Pacific.
"Just trying to view these last five games as a round of playoffs," Troy Terry said. "That's truly what it is for us right now."
“Let’s incentivize ourselves,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Play this game like it's a playoff game, that’s the meaning and the purpose. We get to find out about guys knowing that with everything at stake, you rise to the occasion. But, you’ve got to earn it in this business in this situation as well. Let’s go get it.”
"This time of year, it's just important to win those games," Jackson LaCombe said. "I think every point matters throughout the year, so I wouldn't say we're looking into (the standings) too much, but you want home ice and everything else that comes with that. I think we're just trying to focus on playing our best hockey."
“I think we just want to play a little more simple,” Mason McTavish said. “I think we are really going to focus on not giving up as much, whether it's keeping our shifts shorter and being more fresh and thinking a little more clearly out there. I think that's something that we can control, and we're going to really look to focus down the stretch with these games meaning so much. It’s a great test for our team, and I know everybody's really excited.”
Anaheim's leading goalscorer Cutter Gauthier has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury. He left the game in the first period on Mar. 30 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and has not played since. He will not play against the Predators, missing a fourth consecutive game.
Captain Radko Gudas will also miss this game with a lower-body injury. He returned to face the Leafs, but has not played since.
Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has also missed the past three games with a lower-body injury, but will return to the lineup against the Predators. He is playing in his 200th NHL game.
“Play hard and simple,” Mintyukov said on the focus for the team after their recent poor run of play. “No stupid mistakes.”
Defenseman Tyson Hinds, who was recalled from AHL San Diego on Saturday and made his NHL debut against the Flames, will remain in the lineup alongside Drew Helleson as part of the Ducks' third defensive pair. With Mintyukov returning, Olen Zellweger will be a healthy scratch.
Quick Hits:
-Cutter Gauthier (upper-body) had a light skate on Tuesday and is targeting a return on Sunday, Mar. 12 against the Vancouver Canucks, per Quenneville.
-Radko Gudas (lower-body) is “closer than he was before,” but has no projected timeline. “(If) he gets in a practice or two with the guys, could be playing right after that,” Quenneville said.
-Ross Johnston (lower-body) is entering week three of his initial projected three to four-week timeline. Quenneville said Johnston is progressing well and that he’ll start skating soon. “Tough to say, but we’ll keep with that forecast.”
Ducks Projected Lines
Mikael Granlund - Leo Carlsson - Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider - Ryan Poehling - Troy Terry
Alex Killorn - Mason McTavish - Jeff Viel
Frank Vatrano - Tim Washe - Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov - John Carlson
Tyson Hinds - Drew Helleson
Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)
Predators Projected Lines
Steven Stamkos - Ryan O'Reilly - Zachary L'Heureux
Filip Forsberg - Matthew Wood - Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost - Erik Haula - Luka Evangelista
Reid Schaefer - Fedor Svechkov - Joakim Kemell
Brady Skjei - Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby - Nick Perbix
Ryan Ufko - Justin Barron
Justus Annunen (projected)