Ducks Recall Tyson Hinds to NHL, Assign Lucas Pettersson, Damian Clara to AHL
Defenseman Tyson Hinds joins the NHL squad as prospects Pettersson and Clara head to the AHL, shifting the Ducks' roster landscape significantly.
Ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames, the Anaheim Ducks made a trio of organizational transactions.
Earlier on Saturday, they announced they’ve recalled defenseman Tyson Hinds from the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. This is coming off the heels of a lower-body injury sustained by Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov that had forced them to play rookie right-shot defenseman Ian Moore on the left side for their last two games.
Hinds (23) has nearly three full seasons of AHL experience under his belt, including over 200 games played (204). This season, he’s tallied 19 points (5-14=19) in 62 games, a career high, while assuming high-leverage defensive and penalty kill responsibilities.
Hinds was selected by the Ducks in the third round (76th overall in 2021) five years ago and has refined his defensive game while becoming a reliable puck mover from the backend. He skates well and utilizes his 6-foot-3, 187-pound frame to angle attackers to the wall and displays physicality and tenacity in the small areas of the ice.
The Ducks have been exposed of late on the defensive side of the puck, especially in transition, an area Hinds has excelled at.
The Ducks also announced they’ve assigned forward prospect Lucas Pettersson and goaltending prospect Damian Clara to the Gulls. Teammates for Brynas in the SHL, Pettersson and Clara recently saw their Swedish season come to an end.
Pettersson (19) was a second-round draft pick (35th in ’24) and brings with him a responsible brand of hockey as well as a slick offensive skillset. Compared to William Karlsson at the time of his draft by Ducks assistant general manager Martin Madden, Pettersson scored 20 points (10-10=20) in 41 regular season SHL games and added four assists in five playoff games.
Clara (21) was one of the stars of the 2026 Winter Olympics on his home soil in Milano Cortina. Though Italy was defeated in all their games, he shone brightly with a .911 SV%, keeping his team in games they otherwise had no business remaining competitive in.
He’s a massive 6-foot-6 goaltender with surprising athleticism and a vast knowledge of his angles. He’s able to challenge perimeter shots like few can, as well as see around screens. He tends to lose pucks in tight amid flurries, and his puck handling may need improvement, but he showed he plays his best when the lights are brightest, on the world stage.
Both the Ducks and Gulls have six games remaining on their 2025-26 schedule, so it will be worth monitoring how much ice time each of these three players will receive down the stretch.