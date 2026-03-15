Takeaways from the Ducks 2-0 Loss to the Senators

Neutral Zone Forecheck: After changes and with pucks deep in the offensive zone, the Ducks would often leave too much space between their F1 pressuring the opposing puck retriever and their F’s 2 and 3, who were patrolling close to the red line. This allowed Ottawa to connect and build plays from their end of the ice with speed heading downhill. When they were able to gain the red line, they opted for dump-ins and did well to establish pressure in the Ducks’ end for extended periods.