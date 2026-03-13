Takeaways from the Ducks 6-4 Loss to the Maple Leafs

Sennecke and Carlsson read off of each other and have correctly determined who will assume the flank position depending on how the puck is moved throughout the zone. Krieder has mastered finding soft ice when the puck is on that left flank and efficiently slides to the net front when it changes sides. When a bumper pass isn’t available, Lacombe, Carlsson, Sennecke, and Kreider have each manifested ways to move pucks to Gauthier at the right flank, so he can unleash his elite shot.