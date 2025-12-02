Takeaways from the Ducks 4-1 Win over the Blues

After perhaps the most disappointing loss of the season for the Anaheim Ducks in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, they traveled to take on the St. Louis Blues the very next day with an opportunity to learn a lesson and immediately turn the page.

The Ducks were looking to come home from this quick two-game back-to-back with two points and remain atop the Pacific Division, with the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights nipping at their heels.

The Blues came into this game looking to extend their win streak to three games, but got word the morning before the game that forward Jimmy Snuggerud underwent surgery to repair a wrist injury and would be evaluated in six weeks. They also reported they’d be without forward Alexey Toropchenko, who will be out week-to-week after sustaining burns to his legs.

The Ducks coaching staff opted for a unique lineup in this game, electing to go with an 11/7 look, meaning 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Ryan Strome and Nikita Nesterenko were the scratches in this game, as was Petr Mrazek, who exited Sunday’s game with an apparent lower-body injury in the third period. The Ducks recalled goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets from the San Diego Gulls earlier in the day to serve as backup.

Ville Husso got the start in net for the Ducks and was impressive, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced. Husso was opposed by Jordan Binnington in the St. Louis crease, who stopped just three of five shots before he was pulled and replaced by Joel Hofer just ten minutes into the game. Hofer saved 19 of 20 shots in the final 50 minutes.

Game Notes

The Ducks seemed to have put the bad-start epidemic behind them, as they came out of the gates attacking again in this one. A pair of soft goals gave them a lead early, and although they gave one back between them, they didn’t let their foot off the gas for any stretch during this game.

Defensively, this was one of their better efforts on the season, improving in all the areas they’d been struggling with coming in. They held off a surging and hungry St. Louis squad in the third period, remaining tight on their coverages and diligent off the puck. Unlike the game a day prior, the Ducks put together a complete, 60-minute effort.

Penalty Kill: The easiest way to not give up power play goals is to stay out of the penalty box. The Ducks failed in that aspect and totaled six minor penalties in this game. However, their penalty kill stood tall against the Blues and was a perfect six for six.

Jackson LaCombe, the Ducks' PK TOI leader on the season, was taken off the unit entirely, and the Ducks went with Jacob Trouba and Pavel Mintyukov on the first unit, and Radko Gudas and Drew Helleson on the second. The Ducks have struggled, both on the kill and at 5v5, with boxing out the net-front forward. It was clearly an area of focus, as the defenseman at the bottom of the diamond was far more engaged battling in this game, especially Gudas.

Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson, two staples on the PK to this point in the season, only received 18 and 17 seconds, respectively. Chris Kreider (3:08) and Cutter Gauthier (1:32) were given significant time on the kill in their place. The coaching staff overhauled the PK personnel and received positive results in this game.

In an interesting move, Ian Moore was used on the kill, but as a forward. He noticeably timed his challenges well toward the blueline, was quick to anticipate what the point man was trying to accomplish with the puck, and read when to retreat to the middle of the zone.

Defensive Zone Coverage: The Ducks seemed to focus on shutting down the seams in front of and to the lower slot in this game. When the net defenders would previously be too quick to leave their post in front to support in the corner or on the perimeter, they remained in coverage for a split second longer, scanning the entire time, to ensure they weren’t leaving an attacker open in soft ice.

Leo Carlsson: Carlsson was once again gameplanned for, something he seems to be getting used to. St. Louis keened in on him when he was attempting to gain speed through his zone and into neutral ice, looking for secondary passes. However, Carlsson remained impactful on the forecheck, reading breakouts and causing disruption, as well as on the cycle, where he kept his feet moving with and without the puck, battled in tight areas of the ice, and gained position at the net when perimeter shots were taken. He’s taken needed steps toward rounding out his overall offensive game.

Pavel Mintyukov: Since he was reinserted into the lineup after his trio of scratches, Mintyukov has been the Ducks’ best defenseman (opinion). On Monday, he tallied a goal and an assist on the scoresheet, and when he was on the ice at 5v5 (13:40 TOI), the Ducks won the shot attempt battle 21-10, the shots on goal battle 9-6, and held 72.23% of the expected goals share.

His off-puck reads and active, disruptive stick broke up several Blues attacks, and he engaged attackers through the hands and body when needed. He manufactured puck touches in the offensive zone by moving his feet to open ice, whether down the wall or at the blueline. When he had the puck at the perimeter, he took smart shots, looking for tips and to shoot around screens when passing options weren’t available. This could just be another flash of what Mintyukov has to offer, or it could be the early stages of a breakout season for the now 22-year-old blueliner.

The Ducks will return to Honda Center for a three-game homestand, starting on Wednesday when they’ll host the Utah Mammoth.

