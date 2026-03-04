Takeaways from the Ducks 5-1 Loss to the Avalanche

Radko Gudas: Gudas has done well to play within his skillset this season, contained and keeping plays in front of him. In this game, he was a step slow to read how plays were developing, affecting how quickly he reacted and attempted to get into position. He and his entire blueline had a difficult time sorting which of the multiple opposing netfront forwards each other would cover, and by the time they did, there was an established screen or flurry at the crease.