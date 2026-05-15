Takeaways from the Ducks' 5-1 Loss to the Golden Knights, Vegas wins Series 4-2

Goaltending-While Lukáš Dostál isn't solely to blame for this loss, he was outplayed by Carter Hart in this one. The dreaded "first shot, first goal" trend which has followed Dostál into the playoffs reared its head once again. He did play well in Game 5, which makes that overtime loss sting a bit more. This is the most games Dostál has ever started in his pro career, including a stint at the Winter Olympics in February. It's also important to remember that next season will be just his second as the full-time starter.