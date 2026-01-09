Takeaways from the Ducks 5-2 Loss to the Hurricanes

In the dryest of dry spells, the Anaheim Ducks continued their four-game road trip with a Thursday matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

The Ducks came into this game having lost seven games in a row and having only won two of their previous 13 games. For the first time since the first game of the season, they were out of a wild-card spot coming into Thursday.

Takeaways from the Ducks 5-2 Loss to the Flyers

Ducks-Flyers More Than Just a Regular Season Matchup

The Canes are firm Stanley Cup contenders who entered Thursday atop the Metropolitan Division standings and were looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

Following morning skate, the Ducks announced forward Troy Terry sustained an upper-body injury and was given a “day-to-day” designation. Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville shuffled all four lines and three defensive pairings for this one. Nikita Nesterenko and Ian Moore served as the team’s scratches. Here’s how the Ducks lined up to start this game:

Granlund-McTavish-Sennecke

Killorn-Carlsson-Strome

Kreider-Poehling-Gauthier

Johnston-Washe-Harkins

Zellweger-Trouba

LaCombe-Gudas

Mintyukov-Helleson

Ville Husso got the start in the Ducks' crease. He saved 30 of 34 shots. Frederik Andersen opposed Husso in Carolina’s net, and he stopped 11 of just 13 shots he faced int his game.

Game Notes

The game script reflected exactly what it was drawn up to be: a matchup between a well-constructed and well-coached contending team with eyes on the top spot in the Eastern Conference against a team gasping for air and struggling to patch up any of the leaks, both new and old, within their on-ice structure.

From any metric or method of evaluation, the Hurricanes ran over the Ducks on Thursday. At 5v5, the Ducks managed just 26.83% of the shots on goal total (11-30), 30% of the shot attempts total (27-63), and 38.88% of the expected goals total (2.16-3.39).

Rush Offense/Forecheck: Carolina executed a game plan not dissimilar to how teams have approached the Ducks during their slump in the second quarter of the season: they stacked three players at the blueline, effectively denying clean entries. When the Ducks were forced to chip and chase, the Canes’ defensemen retrieved and broke out efficiently, nullifying any attempt to establish a forecheck.

Defensive Zone Coverage: For the most part, this game was played in the neutral zone, with teams exchanging “one-and-done” chances and neither, especially Anaheim, extending o-zone possessions with regularity. The Ducks got the kills they needed in their zone, and their first passes out were relatively clean, but they weren’t able to build through the neutral zone.

The Ducks' first goal was an example of how effective their pressure zone scheme can be at turning diligent defending into quick-strike offense. However, the Canes play a defensively responsible brand and display good puck management, so those opportunities were few and far between.

Carolina’s third goal was an example of how it can fall apart with the slightest of missteps. Wingers must stick to activating defensemen and retreat through the middle. Centers must be selective when supporting and careful not to overpursue. Defensemen must be aware of protecting the front of the net when pucks change sides of the ice.

Tim Washe: In his first action of the season, Washe played 10:24 TOI, 1:48 of which was shorthanded on the team’s second penalty kill unit. He and his line struggled in his 5v5 minutes, where the Ducks only accounted for 17.53% of the expected goals share. As mentioned, the Ducks couldn’t pressure retrieving Carolina defenders, which is a strength of Washe’s, and he was a slight step behind to react to the speed of his opponent. It was a tough game to get one’s feet wet in, and the hope is he’ll fare better if he’s in the lineup for Anaheim’s road trip finale.

Ryan Strome: Strome, after injury, scratches, and mostly bottom-six minutes, got a sizable opportunity in this game on Leo Carlsson’s wing. With him on the ice at 5v5, the Ducks held 63.6% of the expected goals share, and he was putting himself in positions to succeed, reading off Carlsson’s play-driving and taking smart routes to soft ice. He had a few opportunities in tight to bury a clever setup or pounce on a rebound, but came up short. Regardless, this was an encouraging sign for a player who’s struggled to carve out a role for himself on this team through the first half of the season.

The Ducks will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday, when they’ll head to Western New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Takeaways from the Ducks 7-4 Loss to the Capitals

Ducks Goal Scorers "Trying to Stay Even Keel" Amid Slumps

Takeaways from the Ducks 5-2 Loss to the Wild