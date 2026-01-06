Takeaways from the Ducks 7-4 Loss to the Capitals

The Anaheim Ducks embarked on a four-game road trip to the East Coast, starting with a matchup with the Washington Capitals on Monday evening.

The Ducks won the last meeting between these two teams, a 4-3 shootout win on Dec. 5. Caps star rookie forward Ryan Leonard left that game with an upper-body injury sustained when he took a big hit from Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba in the first period.

Ducks Goal Scorers "Trying to Stay Even Keel" Amid Slumps

Takeaways from the Ducks 5-2 Loss to the Wild

The Ducks entered this game in desperate need of a win, as they were winless in their last five games coming into this one and had only won two of their prior 11.

The Caps were looking to remain in a wild-card spot and were hoping to notch just their fourth win in their last 12 games.

The Ducks made some adjustments up and down their forward group, reinserting Ryan Strome into the lineup for Jansen Harkins. Here’s how they lined up to start this game:

Kreider-Carlsson-Terry

Gauthier-McTavish-Sennecke

Nesterenko-Granlund-Strome

Johnston-Poehling-Killorn

LaCombe-Trouba

Mintyukov-Moore

Zellweger-Gudas

As this was the first leg of a back-to-back, Petr Mrazek got the start in this game for the Ducks. He stopped 19 of 24 shots in this game before he was pulled after the second period in favor of Dostal. Dostal saved all three shots he faced in the third period. The Caps went with Charlie Lindgren in their crease to start this game. He saved 41 of 45 shots.

Game Notes

The Ducks were much improved to start this game in terms of controlling pace, managing pucks, and cleanly breaking out of their end, limiting second-chance opportunities for Washington. However, the Caps only needed a handful of “first chances” to build a big lead halfway through the game, capitalizing (pun intended) on some shaky goaltending from Mrazek, a couple of defensive mistakes in the transition game, and a bounce or two.

The Ducks made a push to climb back into the game, dominating possession for the final 30 minutes, but couldn’t get a needed fifth goal to tie the game. Removing the score, metrics and eye test suggests that this game was fairly even through the first 30 minutes, after which the Ducks attacked with wave after wave, finishing with 60.88% of the expected goals share at 5v5.

Rush Defense: Several times this season, it’s been worth noting that Ducks forwards do well to recover and backcheck toward their own zone in attempts to break up opposing rushes, but become too puck-focused, leaving trailers wide open for dangerous looks.

Defensemen can also be guilty of becoming too puck-focused. Whether they’re recovering from a missed pinch or not properly reading their backcheckers while retreating, there are often occasions where playing a bit more passively can eliminate options and negate rush attacks, as the far side defender wouldn’t be outnumbered should a puck make its way there.

Chris Kreider: Kreider had an immediate positive impact in the Ducks' cycle game to start the season. He’s been ice cold of late, and he’d been far less of a factor in small area battles below the bottom of the offensive circles. This game was a significant bounce back for the Ducks veteran winger, as he was far more active, constantly moving his feet, circling the offensive zone, looking for seams, and was even a factor on the Ducks' forecheck and backcheck.

When he’s dialed in like this, he inherently creates ample amounts of extra ice for his linemates, in this case, Terry and Carlsson, to operate higher in the zone and for longer periods, as he’s consistently winning loose puck battles and maintaining possession for the Ducks.

Leo Carlsson: Carlsson’s in-zone offense was much improved and a positive sign for the future, as it remains a needed additional layer to his attack. On the other hand, he’s a smart center with a 6-foot-3, 208-pound frame, and he needs to improve his board battle success rate. Additional layers of puck protection and engagement as an on-puck defender will only increase his offensive output.

Cycle: In addition to winning more pucks back as the game wore on, Ducks attackers kept their feet moving on and off-puck in the offensive zone, utilizing activating defensemen and covering forwards to build more varied cycle sequences. Off-puck forwards were darting in and out of the inner slot when pucks were on the perimeter, and perimeter shots were taken smartly, utilizing layered traffic. For a team looking for a “B” game to add to their rush attack, this was encouraging.

Power Play: Power play units have been switched up a bit of late. The new top unit (LaCombe/Mintyukov, Carlsson, McTavish, Sennecke, Granlund) did well to gain entry, but struggled after to string several passes together along the perimeter. Familiarity and players in natural positions to succeed will hopefully lead to more success with the man-advantage, as they were 0-3 in this one.

The Ducks will head north to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in Cutter Gauthier’s second trip to his personal most hostile environment in the NHL. It will be Trevor Zegras and Ryan Poehling’s first game against their former clubs, as they were traded for each other in June.

Biggest Questions Facing the Ducks in 2026

Leo Carlsson, Mikael Granlund Announced to Olympic Rosters

Takeaways from the Ducks 4-3 OT Loss to the Lightning