Takeaways from the Ducks 6-1 Win over the Sharks

Ducks dominate Sharks 6-1, snapping winless streak and regaining crucial Pacific Division momentum. Key defensive plays and offensive pressure sealed the decisive victory.
In their penultimate home game of the 2025-26 season, the Anaheim Ducks hosted the San Jose Sharks in a crucial Pacific Division matchup on Thursday night at Honda Center.
The Ducks, suddenly desperate, entered this game carrying a six-game winless streak and having seen their five-point lead in the Pacific completely evaporated. At puck drop, they were third in the Division, behind the Vegas Golden Knights by a point and ahead of the Los Angeles Kings by four points.
The Sharks were on their second game of a back-to-back, after having lost a critical game on Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks were three points out of the second wild card spot with a game in hand.
This was the biggest game of the season for both sides.
The Ducks remained without forward Cutter Gauthier (upper body) and defenseman Radko Gudas (lower body), each having been sidelined since their March 30 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After playing forward in Tuesday’s loss to the Nashville Predators, Olen Zellweger was scratched for this game.
Here’s how the Ducks lined up:
Kreider-Carlsson-Terry
Killorn-Granlund-Sennecke
Vatrano-McTavish-Viel
Washe-Poehling-Moore
LaCombe-Trouba
Mintyukov-Carlson
Hinds-Helleson
Lukas Dostal got the start for the Ducks and saved 18 of 19 shots in this game. For the Sharks, Yaroslav Askarov got the nod and stopped 24 of 30.
Game Notes
From an on-ice perspective, with the scoreboards removed, this game felt like a continuation of their game on Tuesday against Nashville. The Ducks were possessing the puck for extended periods of time, including not allowing a shot against for (roughly) the first 15 minutes of the hockey game, and utilizing crisp breakouts to counter and keep pucks out of their end.
San Jose expectedly pushed back, but Anaheim ensured their shot attempts wouldn’t lead to elongated cycles. The Ducks did little things like remain disciplined, only heading to the penalty box once, in a coincidental situation, and blocking every perimeter shot they could, tallying 22 in total.
“We haven’t had a lead like that in a long time, early in the game,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “I thought we did some solid things all game long. With them playing last night, we got after them early in the game and set a very fast pace.
“That was beneficial to us from the start. It’s one of those games where we needed it in the worst way, and we showed that we were going to do everything we could to find a way to get it.”
Containing Celebrini: The coaching staff hard-matched Celebrini’s line with the Ducks’ fourth line (Washe-Poehling-Moore) and top defensive pair (LaCombe-Trouba). Underlying metrics will indicate Celebrini got the better of them, but as a five-man unit, they did well to eliminate time and space while forcing him to defer pucks to teammates, limiting the time it spent on his tape.
They pressured San Jose’s below-average back end on the forecheck, eliminating Celebrini’s ability to transport pucks up ice. They shadowed him in the neutral zone, forcing puck movers to attempt outlets elsewhere, and they kept him to the perimeter in the offensive zone, refusing to give up the middle of the ice, an area of severe weakness for the team throughout the course of the season.
John Carlson: The story of this game will remain Carlson’s first career hat trick. He unleashed his world-class throwback slap shot on all three goals, and they weren’t only hard but cleverly placed and utilized screens in front.
Moving forward, as it did in this game, this weapon can be a go-to form of offense when the Ducks’ power play “Plan A” is denied. Sennecke’s willingness to suffer abuse, act as a presence in front of the opposing netminder, and disrupt his vision was a key factor in all three of Carlson’s tallies.
Leo Carlsson: Carlsson’s “lead-by-example” brand was on full display in this game, seemingly refusing to let his team go down a goal and not allowing their lead to slip away late. He displayed his typical danger off the rush, utilizing his speed to drive opponents back and create in the ice afforded.
However, in this game, he also manufactured offense from the cycle, astutely read opposing breakouts and picked off outlet attempts, and he was diligent in his end, picking up assignments and supporting pucks effectively.
Against the brightest young star in the game, Carlsson showed a relentless physical and mental motor, singlehandedly, completely unwilling to let his team suffer a seventh straight loss.
The Ducks will wrap up their home schedule on Sunday, when they’ll host the lowly Vancouver Canucks.