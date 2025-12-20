Takeaways from the Ducks 8-3 Loss to the Dallas Stars

The Anaheim Ducks returned from a five-game East Coast road trip to host the Dallas Stars on Friday night at Honda Center. The Ducks went 2-2-1 on their trip and entered Friday in second place in the Pacific Division standings. They were coming off just their second overtime loss of the season on Tuesday, when they were defeated by the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT.

The Stars were playing their second game of a back-to-back after beating the San Jose Sharks on Thursday by a score of 5-3, and were looking to extend their winning streak to three games.

The Ducks iced mostly the same lineup that earned them three of a possible four points in their last two games. The only significant change came on the blueline, where Olen Zellweger served as a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Ian Moore and Drew Helleson lined up as the team’s bottom defensive pair in this game.

Lukas Dostal got the start in the Ducks' crease for the third time in four games after returning to the lineup from an upper-body injury. He saved just three of seven shots before he was pulled just over 14 minutes into this game. Petr Mrazek entered the game in relief, returning from injury and having not played a game since Nov. 30. He saved 14 of 18 shots.

Dostal was opposed by Casey DeSmith in the Dallas net, who stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Game Notes

This game, from the opening draw, was a game between one of the best hockey teams in the world, refined, polished, and disciplined (Dallas), against a team that just isn’t there yet, and whose mistakes are finally catching up to them (Anaheim).

In this game, the Ducks reverted back to their mistake-prone tendencies, but unlike early in the season, they couldn’t find a way to outscore their problems, and their goaltending wasn’t quite world-class. The underlying numbers were far kinder to the Ducks in this game than the scoreboard or eye test would suggest. At 5v5, they accounted for 61.11% of the shot attempt share, 57.44% of the shot share, and 69.25% of the expected goals share.

“Yeah, it was ugly. I give them credit; they can make plays, and they certainly had their way with us all night long,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “Started off, gave up our first shorthanded goal of the year. That was kind of a funny one, and it just went on from there. It’s a game that we’re taking out of it. We've got a game tomorrow night. Let’s basically have something to prove tomorrow, knowing that this one was unacceptable.”

Power Play: The Ducks were held shotless on three attempts with a man-advantage in this game. They only had a few sequences of quality puck movement, but were unable to find seams or win important battles around the net front.

On the top unit, Leo Carlsson started sequences in the bumper and would drift toward the right flank as pucks moved across the top of the zone, sending Granlund sliding down to the goal line to overload and create from the strong side.

Jacob Trouba struggled on the second unit, accounting for an unfortunate turnover behind his net. He doesn’t have the explosiveness to get from board-to-board as a relief option or the four-way mobility to freeze the penalty killing forward at the top of the diamond to open up new options or lanes.

Cycle: Dallas played a bit of a hybrid zone defensive zone coverage scheme that allowed the Ducks a few extended cycle sequences, but eliminated the truly dangerous soft ice in the middle of the zone and forced a high number of perimeter shots.

Puck Management: The Ducks have a roster full of creative offensive talents who have the capability to manufacture offense when plays are seemingly dead. However, when facing a team like Dallas, with defenders like Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, and Thomas Harley, who are minimizing time and space, simplification may be required, and diligence is necessary. Dallas capitalized on questionable decision-making from Anaheim puck carriers and forced countless turnovers at each blueline.

The Ducks will have the opportunity to erase this game from their memory quickly, as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets in less than 24 hours.

