3 Ducks Prospects to Play in 2026 Memorial Cup

Massé led all QMJHL players in goals (51) and points (102) during the regular season, setting career-highs in both categories. He nearly doubled his points total from last season (59) and was named QMJHL MVP for the 2025-26 season. Drafted by Anaheim in the third round of the 2024 draft, Massé is a prolific goalscorer, able to score from a myriad of locations. He was much more of a facilitator during the Saguenéens' run to the QMJHL championship, providing 18 assists alongside just six goals. His 24 points during the QMJHL playoffs were fifth amongst all skaters. Currently unsigned, he will be playing for UMass Amherst in the NCAA next season.