3 Ducks Prospects to Play in 2026 Memorial Cup

A trio of Ducks prospects, highlighted by the QMJHL's MVP, will participate in the 2026 Memorial Cup.
The 2025-26 season is over for the Ducks and most of their prospects. But in the CHL, three of their prospects still have one tournament left to play in. The Memorial Cup is a four-team, round-robin tournament that decides the champion of the CHL. The four teams consist of the WHL, QMJHL and OHL champions, along with a host team.
The Ducks have three prospects competing in this year's Memorial Cup: Maxim Massé and Émile Guité of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the QMJHL and Tarin Smith of the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. The OHL's Kitchener Rangers and host team Kelowna Rockets round out the tournament participants.
Massé led all QMJHL players in goals (51) and points (102) during the regular season, setting career-highs in both categories. He nearly doubled his points total from last season (59) and was named QMJHL MVP for the 2025-26 season. Drafted by Anaheim in the third round of the 2024 draft, Massé is a prolific goalscorer, able to score from a myriad of locations. He was much more of a facilitator during the Saguenéens' run to the QMJHL championship, providing 18 assists alongside just six goals. His 24 points during the QMJHL playoffs were fifth amongst all skaters. Currently unsigned, he will be playing for UMass Amherst in the NCAA next season.
After scoring 57 points during his first QMJHL season in 2023-24, Guité took a step back in 2024-25, putting up just 30 points. But in 2025-26, he more than doubled his points total from last season, setting career-highs in both goals (32) and points (65). More of a dual-threat than Massé, Guité provided eight goals and six assists during Chicoutimi's QMJHL playoff run this season. He is expected to return for his fourth QMJHL season, although things can always change during the summer.
Smith, who was named team captain at the beginning of this season, is unlikely to play in this year's Memorial Cup after suffering an upper-body injury in early April. He has not played since and had his arm in a sling while receiving the Ed Chynoweth Cup, after the Silvertips won the WHL Championship. With 71 points in 65 regular season games, Smith was top-10 among WHL defensemen in points. He set a new career-high in points and tied his career-high for goals (16). He will be playing for the University of Minnesota in the NCAA next season.
All games from the 2026 Memorial Cup will be aired live in Canada on TSN and RDS, in the United States on NHL Network and streamed on Victory+ outside of Canada.
2026 Memorial Cup Schedule
Friday, May 22 – Kitchener vs. Kelowna (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Saturday, May 23 – Everett vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Sunday, May 24 – Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Monday, May 25 – Everett vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Tuesday, May 26 – Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Wednesday, May 27 – Kelowna vs. Everett (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) – Thursday, May 28 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Semi-Final – Friday, May 29 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT)
Championship Final – Sunday, May 31 (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)
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