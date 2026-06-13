Anaheim Ducks Rumor Roundup: 6/13/26

The Stanley Cup is days from being awarded, the NHL combine has concluded, and in the weeks prior to the NHL Draft at the end of June, the rumor mill has been churning under the surface, as we may be on the precipice of an explosive summer or a disappointing one in terms of player movement. Two high-profile players (Dylan Larkin and Darnell Nurse) have already requested trades from the teams that drafted them, and indications suggest there may be more to come.