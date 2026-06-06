Anaheim Ducks Offseason Rumor Roundup: 6/6/26

Trade speculation swirls as Mason McTavish enters the spotlight, coaching seats remain empty, and potential deal-making with the Blues looms over the Ducks' pivotal 2026 offseason.
The 2026 NHL offseason continues as the Stanley Cup Final has a maximum of five games remaining, the NHL Draft approaches, and free agency follows closely. No major transactions have been completed, but the rumor mill continues to churn.
Discussion surrounding the Anaheim Ducks has quieted a bit now that their season is further in the rearview and most of the major national outlets' offseason trade boards have been released.
Three items that remain in reports, rumors, and speculations are the future of young Ducks forward Mason McTavish (23), open head coaching vacancies, and the potential for a trade with the St. Louis Blues.
Mason McTavish
Numerous NHL clubs are interested in adding to their center crop this offseason, but the list of available targets is minuscule. McTavish, as one of the few speculated as available, given his lack of production in 2025-26 and healthy scratches down the stretch, remains in potential trade discussions with reports of interested teams emerging.
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen and TSN wrote about the potential of the Ottawa Senators acquiring McTavish. The speculation is driven by McTavish’s connection to owner Michael Andlauer and president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staois from their time together with the then Hamilton Bulldogs. The Sens also employ McTavish’s father, Dale, as a pro scout for the organization.
In his column, Garrioch reported teams who are believed to have an interest in adding McTavish.
“Teams have been calling to see if he’s available,” Garrioch wrote. “It’s believed the Philadelphia Flyers would be among the teams that would show interest in McTavish because they need help in the middle, along with the Montreal Canadiens. But the Senators and any other suitors for McTavish would have to be willing to pay a high price, including a first-round pick and someone who can help the Ducks immediately, although the term and money left on McTavish’s contract may lower the asking price a bit.”
Philadelphia-based writer Anthony Di Marco from Daily Faceoff furthered the connection between the Flyers and McTavish in a piece on the club’s reported interest in Ducks pending UFA defenseman John Carlson.
“The Flyers’ top priority remains finding a center capable of playing in the top-six,” Di Marco wrote. "The options for high-end centers who are available are few and far between across the league. But two targets that the Flyers like are the Ducks’ Mason McTavish and Seattle Kraken’s Matty Beniers.”
As the draft approaches, through free agency, and likely beyond, McTavish’s name will remain a fixture in potential trade discussion and speculation unless, of course, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek states he’s unavailable or a credible report surfaces claiming the same.
Jay Woodcroft/Coaching Vacancies
The Vancouver Canucks recently announced the hiring of new head coach Manny Malhotra, leaving just three NHL head coaching jobs vacant for the 2026-27 season: Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights. The Los Angeles Kings have DJ Smith listed as their “interim” head coach, but they’re in the midst of a search as well.
Conflicting reports have emerged out of Toronto on whether Ducks assistant coach Jay Woodcroft interviewed with the Maple Leafs. Insider Frank Seravalli has stated Woodcroft interviewed via Zoom with Toronto, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the opposite and claimed Woodcroft is a frontrunner for the Kings’ job.
“I do not believe Toronto has asked permission to talk to him,” Friedman said on his ’32 Thoughts’ podcast. “I think it’s quite possible Toronto doesn’t ask to talk to him. He’s interviewed in LA, and I think he’s got to be a legit contender there.”
Friedman reiterated his thoughts later in the week on a more recent episode of his podcast, saying, “LA, it sounds like Jay Woodcroft and DJ Smith. But if there’s someone else there, I’m not seeing it right now.”
What it appears Friedman and Seravalli can agree on is that Woodcroft’s future as an NHL head coach to start the 2026-27 season is more of a “when,” not an “if.”
“I do believe he’s going to be a head coach in this cycle. The question is, where?” Seravalli stated on Sportsnet’s ‘Big Show with Rusic & Rose.’
The Leafs are reported to be casting a wide net when it comes to their coaching search. Names like Peter Laviolette and Patrick Roy are reported to have been interviewed, as has a blast from the Ducks’ past, Dallas Eakins.
“He (Eakins) interviewed with the Maple Leafs,” The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta stated on the ‘Daily Faceoff Rundown’ show. “Add him officially to the list of candidates in the mix for the job in Toronto.”
Eakins coached for eight seasons in the Anaheim Ducks organization from 2015 to 2023, including four as head coach of the San Diego Gulls from 2015 to 2019 and four as head coach of the Ducks from 2019 to 2023. For the last four seasons, Eakins has been head coach and sports manager for Alder Mannheim of the DEL, Germany’s top professional men’s ice hockey league.
Ducks X Blues
Lastly, the St. Louis Blues continue to have interesting rumors swirling around them in the infancy stages of the offseason. They were the NHL’s second-worst team (tied) at the 2026 trade deadline, but finished just four points out of a playoff spot. Roster pieces like Robert Thomas (26), Jordan Kyrou (28), and Colton Parayko (33) had surfaced as options to be moved as the team shifts to a younger core.
As of Friday night, Thomas’ name can be erased from that list, as St. Louis-based reporter/host Andy Strickland tweeted, “Robert Thomas trade rumors can be put to rest,” and to expect Thomas in a Blues jersey at training camp.
However, Kyrou and Parayko remain seemingly available, with Pagnotta continuing to link the Ducks and Blues via thefourthperiod.com.
“The Anaheim Ducks were linked to the St. Louis Blues blueliner Colton Parayko prior to the trade deadline. It wouldn’t come as a shock if these talks are revisited,” Pagnotta wrote.
The NHL Draft Combine is in full swing, an event that has become a marquee date on the NHL schedule, as all 32 teams have front office representation at the week-long event. One has to imagine temperatures will be taken, tires will be kicked, and potential frameworks for deals will be discussed.