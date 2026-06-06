Anaheim Ducks Offseason Rumor Roundup: 6/6/26

“Teams have been calling to see if he’s available,” Garrioch wrote. “It’s believed the Philadelphia Flyers would be among the teams that would show interest in McTavish because they need help in the middle, along with the Montreal Canadiens. But the Senators and any other suitors for McTavish would have to be willing to pay a high price, including a first-round pick and someone who can help the Ducks immediately, although the term and money left on McTavish’s contract may lower the asking price a bit.”