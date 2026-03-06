Ducks Acquire John Carlson from Capitals

Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026, was a big day for the Anaheim Ducks. First, they locked down speedy forward Ryan Poehling to a four-year contract extension. But their biggest move of the day would come several hours later, when they acquired longtime Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson.
Carlson, 36, is in the final year of an eight-year deal that has an AAV of $8 million. The Capitals are receiving a conditional first-round pick in either the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Carlson. There is no salary retention involved in the deal and a contract extension has yet to be discussed. Anaheim was also not on Carlson's 10-team no-trade list.
The conditions on the first-round pick are as follows:
The conditional first-round pick shall be Anaheim’s 2026 first-round pick. If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, then Anaheim will retain its 2026 first-round pick and shall instead transfer its 2027 first-round pick to Washington (subject to the Option below).
If Anaheim fails to qualify for the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, then Anaheim shall have the option to transfer its 2026 first-round pick to Washington instead of Anaheim’s 2027 first-round pick. To exercise this option, Anaheim shall notify Washington of the option exercise no later than immediately after the selection of the draft pick preceding Anaheim’s first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Carlson's acquisition solidifies the right side of Anaheim's blue line, giving them three veterans with substantial playoff experience in Carlson, Jacob Trouba and captain Radko Gudas. Combined, the trio has amassed 267 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Trouba has been to three Conference Finals, while Gudas was part of the Florida Panthers team that lost in the Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Carlson, of course, won a Cup in 2018 against those Golden Knights during their inaugural season.
"John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a press release. "We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch."
Carlson immediately slides in as the Ducks' No. 1 right-handed defenseman and will help stabilize both the power play and penalty kill. At 5v5, his ability to find teammates with outlet passes will be extremely beneficial for head coach Joel Quenneville's squad, who is at their best when they can get into open ice and create off the rush.
One of the league's top defensemen from the past decade, Carlson concludes his Capitals career as their leader in games played, goals and points among defensemen in franchise history.
Carlson's availability for Anaheim's game against the Montréal Canadiens on Friday is unclear. More will be known following their morning skate.