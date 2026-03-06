Ducks Acquire John Carlson from Capitals

Carlson, 36, is in the final year of an eight-year deal that has an AAV of $8 million. The Capitals are receiving a conditional first-round pick in either the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Carlson. There is no salary retention involved in the deal and a contract extension has yet to be discussed. Anaheim was also not on Carlson's 10-team no-trade list.