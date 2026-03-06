Ducks Sign Ryan Poehling to Four-Year Extension

Less than 24 hours after scoring his seventh goal of the season in a 5-1 win over the New York Islanders, Ryan Poehling is now locked in with the Ducks for the next four seasons.
On Thursday, the Ducks announced they have signed Poehling to a four-year contract extension. The contract carries an AAV of $3.75 million (per multiple insiders).
It’s a fine deal for the Ducks and a nice reward for Poehling, who has proven be a jack of all trades for his new team. He’s one of the first players over the boards on the penalty kill and has found himself playing in the top-6 at times due to injuries.
A speedy forward known more for his defensive capabilities, Poehling has also showcased his offensive talents while performing in a mostly bottom-6 role.
“Personally, I'd love to be here (long-term),” Poehling said when THN Anaheim spoke to him last Saturday. “For me to have that opportunity, I hope it comes. We’ll see what happens.”
Poehling had previously mentioned what a great city Anaheim is to play in, praised the fans for their support and appeared optimistic about the direction the team is heading in. One of the many players on the team who has never played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and is eager to get there, his play has helped the Ducks to second in the Pacific, just one point back of first place Vegas.
With Poehling’s long-term future secured, the Ducks now foreseeably have their center depth solidified. Leo Carlsson is expected to receive a long-term contract extension this upcoming offseason and both Mason McTavish and Mikael Granlund are signed to multi-year deals.
Poehling’s cap hit won’t prove to be a roadblock either as the cap continues to rise. At 27, he is at his athletic peak and should continue to provide the Ducks with supplementary scoring and above-average defense.
