Ducks Assistant GM Martin Madden on 2026 NHL Draft, Prospects & More

I think it's a little early to tell so far. A few guys clearly have parlayed that into an even quicker transition at the NHL level. A little easier to do what you do well once you've established you can do it well against stronger players. Having said that, it might impact five guys in a draft year. Many more than that have made the switch. Many more who have decided to go at 18, some have gone at 19. After a few years, it's going to be interesting to look back and see who really benefits from moving quickly, who should stay back and get more responsibility, more ice time, bigger responsibilities. How does that affect their development curve? Making sure that they're physically ready for that opportunity and that they’re impactful players once they get there. But generally, I will say that it does give us––our perspective––it does give us a midpoint between somebody who might not be quite physically or even mentally ready to be a pro and go through the grind of an 82-game schedule in the American League. So that would be a nice midpoint to be able to compete against stronger, if not as talented, guys at the American League level. You get to play half the games against stronger guys. You can adapt. You can see how you match up in that respect. It’s early to conclude, but it will be interesting to see how it unfolds over the next two to three years.