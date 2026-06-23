Revisiting the Ryan Poehling-Trevor Zegras Trade

Those who felt the value was off will suggest Zegras’ value could have been increased by playing any number of games under Quenneville. Others will argue his value could have increased by simply waiting a week or two until the dust of the draft and free agency settled. Much like in 2026, the 2025 offseason, whether analyzing the trade or free agency market, didn’t provide enough available players for the number of teams looking to add top-six forward talent.