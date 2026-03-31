Ducks, Coaching Staff Shortening Leashes for Young Impact Players

With still a relatively comfortable lead (for now) in the Pacific Division standings, Quenneville can afford to prioritize lessons over an extra standings point. If either (or both) McTavish or Sennecke had played in the overtime frame on Monday, it’s possible, or even likely, that the Ducks would have come away from that game with two points instead of one, as the Ducks are 17-5 in overtimes and shootouts.