Ducks to Face Oilers in Round One of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Ducks last faced the Oilers in the playoffs in 2017.
It came down to Game 82, but the Ducks now know their first playoff opponent since 2018. They’ll be heading north of the border to face the Edmonton Oilers, the first time these teams have faced each other in the playoffs since 2017.
That series went to seven games, with the Ducks vanquishing their Game 7 demons and advancing to the Western Conference Final. The iconic “Comeback on Katella” also occurred during that series, when Corey Perry scored in double overtime of Game 5 to give the Ducks a 3-2 series lead. They had scored thrice in the final 3:16 of the third period to send the game to overtime.
The Ducks no longer have any remnants from that series after goaltender John Gibson was traded to the Detroit Red Wings this past summer. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse all remain from that Oilers team.
Edmonton is attempting to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive time. Both times resulted in a loss to the Florida Panthers. However, the Panthers were stricken by injuries for most of the season, losing their captain Aleksander Barkov to an ACL and MCL tear in September, and missed the playoffs entirely. Could this be the year that the Oilers reach the summit? They’ll have to get past the Ducks (and two more rounds) first before they can think about that.
“I think for us, it’s just being ready,” Ducks forward Ryan Poehling said to local media before Thursday’s game in Nashville. “We know what’s coming and we’ve got to get prepared for it so I think just giving our best tonight is going to be big for us.
“If we end up with Edmonton or we end up with L.A., or we end up with Colorado, they’ve got high-end skill. If you don’t play a full 60 minutes, they can make you pay. Even if you play great for 40-50 minutes, that 10 minutes spare there can bite you. So, for us to kind of work on that is the biggest thing.”
Anaheim entered the final week of the season with a chance to grab the Pacific Division title. But consecutive losses to the Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild squashed any hope of that possibility. A win on Thursday against the Nashville Predators, coupled with an Oilers regulation loss to the Canucks, would have seen Anaheim get home ice. Instead, the Oilers hold on to their home ice advantage and will host Anaheim for Game 1 on Monday, Apr. 20 at 7 p.m. PST.