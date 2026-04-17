Ducks to Face Oilers in Round One of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Edmonton is attempting to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive time. Both times resulted in a loss to the Florida Panthers. However, the Panthers were stricken by injuries for most of the season, losing their captain Aleksander Barkov to an ACL and MCL tear in September, and missed the playoffs entirely. Could this be the year that the Oilers reach the summit? They’ll have to get past the Ducks (and two more rounds) first before they can think about that.