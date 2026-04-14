Anaheim Ducks Clinch Playoffs for First Time in Eight Years

“So you could just tell they’d been there, done that. They just seemed…’unflappable’ is a good word. Put that in there that I said that word. You could tell the maturity level; nothing seemed to really faze them. They had their objective, and I think that’s what this group is working on and needs to continue to get better: belief in what we do best in here, and no matter what happens, not stray from that.”