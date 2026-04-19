Can Ducks Beat Oilers? Yes, If They Keep Things Simple

"For myself, for a lot of guys, hopefully we've learned from a lot of the mistakes in the last week and we can take those lessons as opposed to learning them next week, which is maybe a positive thing," Terry said. "So I think there's a big part of that. A lot of us haven't been to the playoffs. Some guys have, and we're leaning on those guys and just trying to make sure we're not letting some of these things that have hindered us this last week or so creep back into our game."