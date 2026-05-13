Olen Zellweger Has Given Ducks A Boost

“Commend him,” Quenneville said. “That’s a great attribute to show, his competitiveness. Stayed with it. Professional for a young kid, knowing that you lose your lifetime dream of not playing in a playoff game. And then he bided his time, he worked his tail off, getting himself not just conditionally ready for it, but mentally. That was the thing that we were all appreciative of, how he approached it mentally and prepared himself to be a part of it and contribute in a meaningful way, and he did more than we were expecting.”