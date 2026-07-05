Report: Ducks Sign Pavel Mintyukov to Five-Year Contract Extension

Following a pair of stellar seasons in the OHL, one in which he was named OHL Defenseman of the Year, Mintyukov has hovered around the 20-point mark in each of his three NHL seasons. There is still plenty of runway for him to reach higher offensive outputs, especially with the mass exodus the Ducks had on the blue line this summer. And while Mintyukov’s offensive contributions haven’t been as high as the Ducks might have hoped, his defense has improved.