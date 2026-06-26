Ducks Trade Olen Zellweger to the Buffalo Sabres

In Wahlberg, the Ducks are getting a big forward who can skate and hold onto the puck well. He has two years remaining on his contract after his entry-level contract (ELC) kicked in this past season. He represented Sweden at the 2025 World Juniors, putting up eight points in seven games. He's spent the last two seasons in the AHL, registering two consecutive 30-point seasons. He will likely play for the San Diego Gulls in the AHL this upcoming season.