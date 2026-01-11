Takeaways from the Ducks 5-3 Loss to the Sabres

Beckett Sennecke: With Leo Carlsson’s struggles and Troy Terry’s absence, Sennecke is now the Ducks' most impactful offensive weapon on the roster. He is a threat to score any time he touches the puck; his puck protection has progressed leaps, and he’s diagnosing opposing defenses at an elite NHL level. Buffalo’s third goal proves he has a long way to still in his end, as he tends to lose his activated point man, which, even if done for a split second, can lead to a goal in the NHL. Ultimately, it’s a rookie making a rookie mistake, which is expected, and he’s sanded out a lot of other typical rookie blemishes through the first 45 games of his NHL career. There shouldn’t be too much cause for concern.